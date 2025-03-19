Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.23. The company has a market cap of £138.32 million, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 327 ($4.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.36) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Monday.

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

