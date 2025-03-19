Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 296,440 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $78,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

