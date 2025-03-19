Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,193 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $490.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.73. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

