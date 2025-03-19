BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 461471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

