Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 95290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.