Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

