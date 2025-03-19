First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 844099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,861,000 after buying an additional 509,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,609,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 420,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,951,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

See Also

