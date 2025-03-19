Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 296000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

