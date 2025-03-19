Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.42.
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
