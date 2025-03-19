Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

