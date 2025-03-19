SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.5951 dividend. This represents a $6.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
