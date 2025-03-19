SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.5951 dividend. This represents a $6.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

SLM Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up 2.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

