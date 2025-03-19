Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 284,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 77.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 0.3 %

SHIP stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

