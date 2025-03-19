Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPRX stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.21.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
