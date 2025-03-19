Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.53. 63,713,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 101,690,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $7,011,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $70,850,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

