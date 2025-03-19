Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

