Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $334.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.02.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
