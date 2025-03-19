Gelion (LON:GELN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gelion Trading Down 13.5 %

LON GELN opened at GBX 9.95 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Gelion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.17. The stock has a market cap of £12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.22.

Gelion Company Profile

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global -energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising two globally important next generation technologies: Lithium-Sulfur (LiS) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications. Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

