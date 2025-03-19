Gelion (LON:GELN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gelion Trading Down 13.5 %
LON GELN opened at GBX 9.95 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Gelion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.17. The stock has a market cap of £12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.22.
Gelion Company Profile
