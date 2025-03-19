Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,462 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $510,189,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $154,408,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 394.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,296,000 after acquiring an additional 452,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $116,828,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 36.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,405,000 after buying an additional 387,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

