Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

