SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.