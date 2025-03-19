iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

