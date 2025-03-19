iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,605,000 after buying an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 112,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

