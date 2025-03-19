Scotiabank Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $34.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

