5,360 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.