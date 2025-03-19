GM Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $363.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

