Algebris UK Ltd Invests $13.39 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

