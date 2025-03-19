First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 4.7% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Solar Stock Performance
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
