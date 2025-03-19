Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.53.
About Lynas Rare Earths
