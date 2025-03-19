Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.