DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Insider Activity

About DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.