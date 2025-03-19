EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.26. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $296.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.