Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $15,397,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,220,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,116 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 841,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aegon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,484,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 780,339 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEG opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

