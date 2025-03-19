CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
