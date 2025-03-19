NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 115647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6,635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,391,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,170,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,740,000 after buying an additional 1,264,805 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 558,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 131,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

