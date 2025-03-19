CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
CMC Metals Stock Performance
CMC Metals Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
