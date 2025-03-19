CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMC Metals

CMC Metals Stock Performance

CMC Metals Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.