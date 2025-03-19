Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

