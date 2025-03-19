Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 705 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $190.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

