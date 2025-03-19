ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 458 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,904,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %
BLK stock opened at $957.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $982.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $987.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
