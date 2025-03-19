OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
OFS Credit Company Profile
