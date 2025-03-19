Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 4.0% increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Strathcona Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
SCR opened at C$27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources
In related news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,887.04. Also, Senior Officer Dale George Babiak acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.50 per share, with a total value of C$201,915.00. Insiders bought a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $593,656 in the last three months. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on SCR
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.