Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 4.0% increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

SCR opened at C$27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,887.04. Also, Senior Officer Dale George Babiak acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.50 per share, with a total value of C$201,915.00. Insiders bought a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $593,656 in the last three months. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCR. TD Securities cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

