3,629 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
