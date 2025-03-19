Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%.

Liquidia Trading Down 0.3 %

LQDA opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $193,109.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 573,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

