Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%.
Liquidia Trading Down 0.3 %
LQDA opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $193,109.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 573,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidia
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidia
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.