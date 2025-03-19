Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

