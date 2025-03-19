Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.50 and last traded at $192.65. Approximately 8,875,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 29,059,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.61. The company has a market cap of $887.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

