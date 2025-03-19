First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $628,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.