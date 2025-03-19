Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,822,000 after acquiring an additional 364,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.