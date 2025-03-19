iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ESMV opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
