iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ESMV opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.