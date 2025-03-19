Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $885,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.