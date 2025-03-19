AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 2109606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.03 ($0.09).

AFC Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karl Bostock bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,251.17). 16.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

