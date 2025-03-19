Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 58751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.11).
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.70. The firm has a market cap of £234.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.03%.
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
