Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Increases By 17.3%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

BRRDF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

