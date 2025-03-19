BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BAB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

BAB Cuts Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

